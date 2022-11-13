Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

