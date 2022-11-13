Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of AVACF stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

Featured Stories

