AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($27.63) to GBX 3,100 ($35.69) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVEVF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($30.80) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($35.69) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Investec lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,717.50.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

