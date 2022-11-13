Axie Infinity Price Hits $7.27 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00045248 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $699.05 million and $583.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,060.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010159 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00243037 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,193,971.83759499 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.67578897 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $48,744,949.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

