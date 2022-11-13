Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.31 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

