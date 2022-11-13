Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

