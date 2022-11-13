Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,482,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

IBM stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

