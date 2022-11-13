Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.