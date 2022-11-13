AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AxoGen stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $548.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

