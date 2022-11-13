AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.
AxoGen stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $548.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
