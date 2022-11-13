Azarias Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,916 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises 8.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of NexGen Energy worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,134,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,297 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 736,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,569,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 700,096 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.60. 3,053,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,475. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

