BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in October

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BAE Systems Trading Down 6.5 %

BAE Systems stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 182,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,949. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.4706 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $913,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

