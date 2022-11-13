Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Down 53.0% in October

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the October 15th total of 40,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.4 %
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
Featured Stories
