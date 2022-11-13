Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.
SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 24.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,300,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,638 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 82,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 885.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 537,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 84.3% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
