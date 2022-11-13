Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $308.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

