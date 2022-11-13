Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.27- EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BBDC stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

