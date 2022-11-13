Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF traded up $57.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,067.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,880.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,078.12. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,783.55 and a 12-month high of $2,539.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYCBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

