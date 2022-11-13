Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $335.89 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $335.89 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00588536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.36 or 0.30655885 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

