Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT Lowered to €77.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

