Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,624,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 1,836,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,244.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS BEPTF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

