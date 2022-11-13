Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in October

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.6 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $93.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $108.12.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

