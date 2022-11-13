Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in October

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.6 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $93.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $108.12.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
