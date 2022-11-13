Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $135.80 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $135.80 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.63 or 0.07442750 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023977 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

