BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in October

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLHWF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF remained flat at $330.00 during trading hours on Friday. BELIMO has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $600.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.30.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

