Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Benesse Stock Performance
Benesse stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Benesse has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.
About Benesse
