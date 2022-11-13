Biglari (NYSE:BH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of BH opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Biglari has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 519.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $733,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

