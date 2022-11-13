Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.7 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF stock remained flat at $13.93 on Friday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides fiber-based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

