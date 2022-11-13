Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.7 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BLRDF stock remained flat at $13.93 on Friday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.
About Billerud AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Billerud AB (publ) (BLRDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.