BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioAtla by 656.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 465,569 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 1,592.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Trading Up 10.3 %

About BioAtla

Shares of BCAB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. 472,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,330. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

