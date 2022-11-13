Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 431,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Price Performance

BFRI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,644. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 482.89% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.