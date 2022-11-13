Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Bioventus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BVS stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bioventus by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

