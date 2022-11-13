BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

