Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

TSE BDT opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.15. The stock has a market cap of C$385.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

