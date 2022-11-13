BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 22.1% Lower This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $16,546.61 or 0.99947682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $13.22 billion and approximately $53.02 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010007 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00043014 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00243809 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003755 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,839.36214932 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,204,604.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

