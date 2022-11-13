BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $919.14 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $919.14 million and $15.91 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

