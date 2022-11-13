BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

