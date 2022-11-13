BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

