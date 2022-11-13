BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

