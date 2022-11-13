BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
MUI stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
