BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

