BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
