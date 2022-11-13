BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
