BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
