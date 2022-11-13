BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.