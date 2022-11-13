BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE BST opened at $32.40 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BST. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

