BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE BST opened at $32.40 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
