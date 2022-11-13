Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 51.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,165,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 653.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 157,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,006 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

