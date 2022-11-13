Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BXSL opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.
Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
In other news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,165,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 653.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 157,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,006 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
