Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

Shares of BLND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,077. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,495 shares of company stock valued at $379,028. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Blend Labs by 90.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

