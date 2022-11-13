Blockearth (BLET) Price Hits $0.73

Blockearth (BLET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Blockearth token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockearth has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Blockearth has a total market cap of $109.97 million and $21,128.71 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00584058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.00 or 0.30427794 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,854,226,728.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.72917461 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,153.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

