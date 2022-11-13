Blockearth (BLET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,235.89

Blockearth (BLET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Blockearth has a market cap of $110.66 million and approximately $23,235.89 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00581390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.86 or 0.30283658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.72917461 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,153.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

