Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $9.72 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

