BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

