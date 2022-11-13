BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.33.
Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of SDE stock opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.59. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$16.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,136,900. In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
