BMO Capital Markets Boosts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$13.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

