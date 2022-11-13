BMO Capital Markets Cuts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$33.50

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Keyera Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

