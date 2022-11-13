BMO Capital Markets Lowers Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target to C$4.00

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

OTC:RUBLF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

